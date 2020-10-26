Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.
About Mastermind
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.