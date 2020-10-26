Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites.

