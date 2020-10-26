Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Matador Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Matador Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $516,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 273,991 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 105.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 147.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

