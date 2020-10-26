Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDGS opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58. Medigus has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

