Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:MDGS opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58. Medigus has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.15.
Medigus Company Profile
