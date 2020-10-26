Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 47,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $5,840,672.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,565.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 738,819 shares of company stock worth $92,334,132 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,224,000 after acquiring an additional 270,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 80,819 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

