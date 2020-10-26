Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,106.76.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,312.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $957.63. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,378.50.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

