Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,745 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in AT&T by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,969,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. 977,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

