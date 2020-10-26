Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $6,407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meritor by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Meritor by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 169,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

