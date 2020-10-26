MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

MCBS opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.12%. Equities analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

