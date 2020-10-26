Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.39

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 195600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 million and a P/E ratio of -28.85.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

