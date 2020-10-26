MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR stock opened at $184.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.26. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $186.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,992,000 after buying an additional 376,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 64.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. AXA increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.