Mizuho Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $8.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.22.

NYSE PBF opened at $5.47 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $657.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $116,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

