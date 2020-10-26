Monero Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $896.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $130.16 or 0.01005532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Upbit, Cryptopia and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002981 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001495 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,739,549 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Exmo, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, Nanex, Mercatox, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Tux Exchange, B2BX, Huobi, Bitbns, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Binance, Braziliex, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Kraken, Coinbe, Livecoin, Bisq, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Coinut, Exrates, Bithumb, Bitlish, Graviex, Upbit, BitBay, CoinEx, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

