Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of MTL opened at C$9.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. Insiders have bought a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 in the last three months.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

