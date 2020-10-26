Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $458.86 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

