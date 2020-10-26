National Bank Financial Cuts Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$57.00

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

PAAS stock opened at C$43.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.96. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$14.22 and a 52 week high of C$53.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 280.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.07, for a total value of C$141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$957,639.15. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.00, for a total transaction of C$352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,527.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

