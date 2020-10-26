National Bank Financial Lowers SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$17.00

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.57. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 27.10 and a current ratio of 27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.45.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

