Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.2% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

