Nibble (NBXC) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Nibble has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Nibble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Nibble has a total market capitalization of $350.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002196 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00019802 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000065 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,193,524 coins and its circulating supply is 193,524 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

