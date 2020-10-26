Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Novocure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Novocure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $123.77 on Thursday. Novocure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Novocure’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novocure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,500 shares of company stock worth $13,661,901. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Novocure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Novocure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Novocure by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

