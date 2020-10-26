OmiseGO Market Capitalization Tops $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Vebitcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000258 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Livecoin, CoinEx, Independent Reserve, Kucoin, BitMart, Zebpay, Coinone, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bithumb, BigONE, DigiFinex, DDEX, COSS, Liqui, Iquant, ABCC, Coinrail, IDCM, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Braziliex, Radar Relay, Hotbit, IDEX, ChaoEX, CoinExchange, Coinnest, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, Binance, Bancor Network, C2CX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bitbns, FCoin, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, AirSwap, B2BX, IDAX, Exmo, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, TOPBTC, BX Thailand, OKEx, Huobi, Koinex, BitForex, Crex24, BitBay, Fatbtc, HitBTC, TDAX, Neraex and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

