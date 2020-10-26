OneCap Investment (CVE:OIC) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

OneCap Investment Corp (CVE:OIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. OneCap Investment shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28.

OneCap Investment Company Profile (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property covering an area of 1,734 hectares located in the San Martin De Loba. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

