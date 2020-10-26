OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & Tokyo Electron (NASDAQ:TOELY) Head-To-Head Contrast

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OSI Systems and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 0 2 0 3.00

OSI Systems presently has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given OSI Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 6.45% 15.39% 6.65% Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and Tokyo Electron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.17 billion 1.25 $82.43 million $4.60 17.62 Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 4.14 $1.70 billion $2.69 25.40

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Tokyo Electron on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

