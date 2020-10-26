PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NYSE PD opened at $29.12 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 35,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,062,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 40,583 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,157,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,792 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 187.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 82.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

