PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Tudor Pickering reissued their neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NYSE PD opened at $29.12 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 35,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,062,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 40,583 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,157,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,792 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 187.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 82.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit