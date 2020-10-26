PENG Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $100,443.16 and $2.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00090196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00238163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01325363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00131118 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,376,101,263 coins and its circulating supply is 7,742,632,900 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

