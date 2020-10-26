pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $5,234.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.01342272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00130493 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

