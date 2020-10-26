Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Receives €154.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €156.40 ($184.00).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

EPA RI traded up €1.45 ($1.71) on Friday, reaching €147.90 ($174.00). 578,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €139.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €139.35. Pernod Ricard SA has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

