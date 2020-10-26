Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

PAHC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 3,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,407. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $739.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

