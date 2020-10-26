Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.94. 142,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,174. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

