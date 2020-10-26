PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

PNM stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 317,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

