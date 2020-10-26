Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Popular presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,366 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,108,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,363,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after acquiring an additional 79,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 633,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.