Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Oct 26th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $365.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Strs Ohio increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Analyst Recommendations for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

