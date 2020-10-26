Profile Utility Token Market Cap Hits $40,174.29 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Coinrail, LBank and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $40,174.29 and $7.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12,969.69 or 0.99866514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000316 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00126330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

