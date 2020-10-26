Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

PROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progenity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $58,869,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth $1,688,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. Progenity has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

