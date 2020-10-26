Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit