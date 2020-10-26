ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Reaches $71,162.67

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $71,162.67 and approximately $62.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00538207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00038393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004199 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.01587430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 175,550,862 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.