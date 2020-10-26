Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $211.23 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00016764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HBUS, Gate.io and LBank. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $211.23 million and $232.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,859,168 coins and its circulating supply is 97,339,748 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BitForex, Coindeal, ZB.COM, BigONE, Coinnest, Livecoin, Bibox, DragonEX, Poloniex, LBank, Bithumb, Liqui, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Ovis, Exrates, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, BCEX, Upbit, Coinone, EXX, Cobinhood, Iquant, CoinExchange, Crex24, Allcoin, ABCC, Coinrail, GOPAX, Liquid, OKEx, Gate.io, HBUS, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinEx, Binance, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.