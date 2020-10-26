Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $116.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.67 on Thursday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,382 shares of company stock worth $5,520,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 40.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

