Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 99% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 120.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $63,381.09 and $59.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001858 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000543 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

