RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get RealReal alerts:

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.82.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.62. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners V, sold 11,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $189,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 20,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $314,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealReal (REAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.