Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA):
- 10/20/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $205.00 to $270.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/1/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/29/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at B.Riley Securit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/23/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $178.00.
- 9/22/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $240.00.
- 9/22/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $207.00.
NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $201.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,029. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 2.50. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $242.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 37.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Carvana by 114.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carvana by 31.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
