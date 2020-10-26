Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA):

10/20/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $205.00 to $270.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/1/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at B.Riley Securit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/23/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $178.00.

9/22/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $240.00.

9/22/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $207.00.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $201.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,029. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 2.50. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $242.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $2,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 37.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Carvana by 114.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carvana by 31.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

