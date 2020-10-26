Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

10/16/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

8/29/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HEES stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.15. 4,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.41.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,439,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

