Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 467,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,292. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

