RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,005 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REL has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut RELX PLC (REL.L) to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.63) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,904.80 ($24.89).

Shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) stock opened at GBX 1,635 ($21.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. RELX PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,729.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,779.95.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that RELX PLC will post 103.9999929 EPS for the current year.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

