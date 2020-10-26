RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.57

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 141770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

