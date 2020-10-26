Reviewing CF Bankshares (CFBK) & Its Competitors

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) is one of 167 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CF Bankshares to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

This table compares CF Bankshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million $9.60 million 6.63 CF Bankshares Competitors $7.47 billion $1.56 billion 9.11

CF Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CF Bankshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 CF Bankshares Competitors 2739 7737 6228 327 2.24

CF Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.85%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.76%. Given CF Bankshares’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CF Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 25.04% 22.37% 1.85% CF Bankshares Competitors 14.88% 8.24% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CF Bankshares peers beat CF Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.