RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,143.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $45,143.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.01342272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00130493 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 74,816,059 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

