Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 5359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43.

Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) Company Profile (LON:RGP)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, production, and sale of Chitin, a bio-degradable polymer. Its products are applied in various industries, such as plastic, agricultural, veterinary, textile, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical. Ross Group Plc was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.