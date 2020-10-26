salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $129,311.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,121.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,767 shares of company stock worth $171,148,885 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

CRM traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,193. The stock has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.49, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.