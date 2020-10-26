Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 263.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.