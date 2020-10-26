Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,585,000. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. 6,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

